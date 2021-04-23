MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As more people get vaccinated, lockdowns lifted, and capacity limits raised, there’s been an increase in air travel and road trips to work in a break from working from home during the pandemic.

According to some experts, Americans need to take more vacation time and be flexible with their plans.

“Taking time off from work and refocusing on friendship and family life is really important. We need to put the brakes on that constant stress,” said Dr. Rachel Rohaidy, a psychiatrist with Baptist Health

Americans need a pandemic break but traditionally they are not great vacationers. Travel experts say each year Americans leave approximately one billion vacation days on the table.

“It is just not ingrained in the U.S. to relax, it’s just part of the culture,” said Dr. Rohaidy.

One of the stressors about taking a vacation is the cost. Unless you drive, airfare and other costs can add up. The secret is to set the price you’re willing to pay and be flexible with the schedule.

“By setting the price as the top priority, we are able to get the cheap flights and people can take more vacations,” said Scott Keyes, founder of the online site Scott’s Cheap Flights.

Keyes said Americans should take more vacations, Keys said, even if cheap prices are the top priority.

Keyes suggests picking cheap flights to destinations that interest you because it might be a better choice than the stress of big bucks you overpay for that so-called dream trip.

“For example, Miami to Spain for $297 round trip, Miami to Costa Rica for $259, or Miami to Alaska for $259, all on round trip full-service airlines,” he said.

Keyes said if you’re flexible and do your research, you can squeeze in more vacations. Unfortunately, most Americans are not wired for taking more time off.

“We have to stick to our plan, check off the boxes, and to me, it’s a little more stressful than to say let’s go when we can afford it. Let’s see what we can see,” said Dr. Rohaidy.

Both Keyes and Dr. Rohaidy agree the less cash spent equals less stress and Americans need to take more time off especially after going through the last 14 months.