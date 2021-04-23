MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say South Florida rapper Baby Blue is in critical condition following an attempted robbery which led to the rapper being shot Monday night.
Police say the rapper, whose real name is Diamond Smith, 36, of Miramar, was shot in the parking lot of the SPAREZ Bowling Alley at approximately midnight on April 19.READ MORE: Taste Of The Town: KYU Miami Remains Wynwood Hotspot With Asian-Inspired Cuisine
Two victims were in the parking lot of the bowling alley, next to their vehicles when two unknown armed male suspects approached, according to police.
Authorities said a physical altercation ensued over the attempted robbery of a gold chain necklace which resulted in Smith being shot in the left shoulder area.READ MORE: South Florida Bride, Groom Crashers At Own Fort Lauderdale Mansion Wedding
Smith was transported to a local area hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.
Police said the suspects fled the scene following the shooting.
Authorities said one suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a face covering and that the second suspect was wearing a grey hoodie with face covering.MORE NEWS: Broward Health Ending COVID Shots As Demand Decreases, Availability Increases
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.