MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting outside the Bass Pro Shop in Dania Beach.

The shooting took place Friday afternoon in the 200 block of Gulf Stream Way.

Chopper 4 images showed a beige sedan boxed in by three vehicles in the parking lot outside the business.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) confirmed to CBS4 that there had been a shooting and said there were no fatalities, but would not confirm the number of people shot or if anyone was injured.

The DEA told CBS4’s Joan Murray that this was a joint operation between DEA Miami and BSO.

The area has been locked down by police while the investigation continues.

Authorities are telling drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.