MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting outside the Bass Pro Shop in Dania Beach.
The shooting took place Friday afternoon in the 200 block of Gulf Stream Way.READ MORE: Police Release 911 Call On Fort Lauderdale Mansion 'Dream Wedding' That Wasn't
Chopper 4 images showed a beige sedan boxed in by three vehicles in the parking lot outside the business.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) confirmed to CBS4 that there had been a shooting and said there were no fatalities, but would not confirm the number of people shot or if anyone was injured.READ MORE: COVID In Florida: 5,464 New Cases, 65 Deaths Reported On Friday
The DEA told CBS4’s Joan Murray that this was a joint operation between DEA Miami and BSO.
The area has been locked down by police while the investigation continues.
Authorities are telling drivers to avoid the area.MORE NEWS: SEE IT: Video Captures Man Stealing Pricey Jumbo Teddy Bear Outside Gables Restaurant
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.