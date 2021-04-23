MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a great way to start the day with clear skies and the view of Space X’s Falcon 9 rocket blasting through South Florida’s sky Friday morning.

For the rest of the day, it is shaping up to be mainly dry with possible stray passing showers moving along the ocean breeze. That breeze is out of the east for the rest of Friday and is expected to become breezier through the afternoon, up to 20 mph at times.

Friday afternoon will be mild with temperatures in the lower 80s. A warming trend is expected through the weekend. High temperatures for Saturday afternoon will hit the mid to upper-80s with a breezy southeast wind. Then the hot weather sets in on Sunday with highs reaching the low-90s in Miami-Dade and Broward.

High pressure is in control for Friday and Saturday but it is continuing to move eastward over the Atlantic. By Sunday, high pressure will no longer influence our forecast, instead, it will be affected by a new area of low pressure sliding over the southeast. Ahead of the system, the southwesterly flow on Sunday will bring back high humidity and hot temperatures with the chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Monday also calls for a steamy forecast with spotty midday storms. This sticky and stormy weather is expected to end by Tuesday of next week. So a more pleasant forecast is in store for the midweek.