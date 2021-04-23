DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Signs for lost dogs and cats are quite common around South Florida, but police in Davie are trying to find the owners of a lost lemur.
The lemur, with a ringed-tail and large eyes, was found in the area of Stirling Road and SW 130 Avenue in Southwest Ranches, according to police.READ MORE: Victim In Drive-Thru ATM Deadly Shootout Now Facing Aggravated Battery Charge
A lemur isn’t a normal house pet. They are native to Madagascar and they aren’t supposed to make good pets because they could be difficult to handle and can bite.READ MORE: SEE IT: Video Captures Man Stealing Pricey Jumbo Teddy Bear Outside Gables Restaurant
Lemurs are also considered one of the most endangered animals on the planet.MORE NEWS: Moped Crash On County Line Road Leaves One Dead, One In Critical Condition
If you know the owner of this lost lemur, call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.