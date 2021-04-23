Filed Under:Davie PD, Lemur, Local TV, Miami News

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Signs for lost dogs and cats are quite common around South Florida, but police in Davie are trying to find the owners of a lost lemur.

The lemur, with a ringed-tail and large eyes, was found in the area of Stirling Road and SW 130 Avenue in Southwest Ranches, according to police.

A lemur isn’t a normal house pet.  They are native to Madagascar and they aren’t supposed to make good pets because they could be difficult to handle and can bite.

Davie PD is looking for owner of this lost lemur found in Southwest Ranches (Source: Davie Police Department)

Lemurs are also considered one of the most endangered animals on the planet.

If you know the owner of this lost lemur, call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.