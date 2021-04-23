TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Governor Ron DeSantis has reached an agreement with the Seminole Tribe that would greatly expand gambling in the state.

The 30-year pact, which includes the introduction of legalized sports wagering, is not a done deal yet. The state’s Legislature must still approve it. They meet to consider it at a special session that begins May 17th.

Under terms of the deal, the tribe would be allowed to offer sports gambling at its casinos in South Florida and near Tampa and will be allowed to license horse tracks, jai-alai frontons, and former dog tracks to accept such wagers on its behalf for a share of the income, according to a memo by state Senate President Wilton Simpson to his members.

The tribe will also be allowed to introduce craps and roulette at its casinos, including the popular Hard Rock Casino near Fort Lauderdale.

