MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man, who got into a deadly shootout with attempted robbers outside a Kendall Lakes bank has now been charged.

Christopher Luis, 24, faces a charge of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, stemming from the incident which took place outside the BB&T Bank branch on SW 137 Avenue and Kendall Drive on Feb. 13, 2021.

According to the arrest warrant, Luis was in the drive-thru ATM lane when two armed males approached him. A third armed male was nearby.

Luis, however, had a gun of his own and fired at one of the suspects, identified as 16-year-old Nimikae Clarke. Clarke collapsed while the other two suspects, D’Angelo Davis and Stanley Clark, began firing at Luis, states the warrant.

Luis, jumped out of his truck and continued to fire at Clarke, then grabbed Clarke’s gun and drove away, according to the warrant.

A few minutes later, the warrant states, Luis returned and fired Clarke’s gun more than ten times at him while he was on the phone calling for help.

The entire shooting was captured on bank surveillance cameras.

Luis then waited on scene for emergency personnel to arrive. Clarke was dead on the scene.

Luis was treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds to his arm and hand.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office learned Clarke died from wounds suffered during the initial shooting and not when Luis returned the second time.

Prosecutors said he wasn’t charged with Murder or Manslaughter because he is protected under Florida’s self-defense and Stand Your Ground laws.

Luis’s bond has been set at 25-thousand dollars.