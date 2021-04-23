SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It means so much to Curt Casali that he can provide Buster Posey a much-needed break behind the plate and Giants pitchers don’t miss a beat with the backup.

Casali caught his fifth consecutive shutout, guiding Aaron Sanchez and four relievers in San Francisco’s 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

“Five in a row, it’s pretty sweet,” a grinning Casali said.

Casali — in for a resting Posey — is the fifth catcher since at least 1900 to backstop a shutout in five straight starts. He joins Francisco Cervelli (2015), Chris Hoiles (1995), Alan Ashby (1986) and Ed Phelps (six straight in 1903), per Elias Sports. Casali is the first to do it with five different starting pitchers.

The 32-year-old said the amount of pride he takes in that feat “is probably more than I can describe.”

“Catchers are kind of like offensive linemen in baseball,” said Casali, a former quarterback who has long marveled at O-linemen. “Me and Buster have worked really, really hard behind the scenes. It feels like, finally, it comes to the forefront. I’m pretty proud. Obviously l’m not the one throwing the pitches.”

The Giants capitalized in the first with two outs against lefty Daniel Castano (0-1), when Darin Ruf hit an RBI double and Casali followed with a two-run single.

Sanchez (1-1) gave up two hits, struck out two and didn’t walk a batter over five impressive innings for his first victory with the Giants, though he’s not feeling his best physically yet following shoulder surgery in September 2019.

He was happy to have Casali backing his cause.

“Curt just gets it, man, I feel he’s always just a step ahead of the game plan,” Sanchez said.

Jake McGee, who like Sanchez is a new member of San Francisco’s pitching staff this season, finished the two-hit shutout in 2 hours, 26 minutes, for his seventh save.

The Giants are 6-1 after losses, dropping back-to-back contests just once this season. They lost the series finale to the Phillies on Wednesday before their long trip home.

Castano allowed three runs and five hits over five innings for short-handed Miami following a cross-country trip after Wednesday’s home game with Baltimore.

“We had chances to get back in the game and couldn’t get anything going,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

