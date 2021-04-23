MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,464 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

That brings the total to 2,196,502 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 65 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,443.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.95% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.20%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,055 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 12 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,089.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 476,286.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.71% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.33%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 689 new cases and 11 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,859.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 231,739 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.84% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.88%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 13 newly reported cases and no newly reported deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,802 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.83% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.13%.