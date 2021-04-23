MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There will be a show of support Friday morning for Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie who was charged this week with one count of perjury.

Community, business, religious leaders, and officials will gather in front of the Broward County Public Schools Administration building. Among those expected to be in attendance are Bob Swindell, President/CEO, Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Senator Perry Thurston, Pastor Derrick Hughes with First Baptist Piney Grove, and Kathleen Cannon, President and CEO, United Way of Broward County.

Broward Commissioner, and former county mayor, Dale Holness has also expressed his support for Runcie.

“As the leader of the nation’s sixth-largest district, with nearly 261,000 students from over 177 countries speaking 151 different languages, he has done a magnificent job of turning our schools around for the better,” he said in a statement. “Under Superintendent Runcie leadership, he has increased the graduation rate across the board to 89.4% since 2010 – Black or African-American students increased to 86.5%, Hispanic students increased to 90% and White students to 92.4% and 34 of 35 traditional district high schools, career schools and the virtual school achieved a graduation rate of 90%.”

The Broward school board has scheduled a discussion on the arrest at their workshop next Tuesday.

The agenda item was added after at least two current school board members had asked for an emergency meeting.

“The charges are serious and I think that accountability is important, I think we need all the facts,” said school board member Sarah Leonardi.

An attorney for Runcie said he plans to plead not guilty to a charge of perjury in an official proceeding.

After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018, a statewide grand jury was empaneled to investigate school safety.

According to the indictment, Runcie, 59, is accused of making a false statement, which he himself did not believe to be true in regard to the material matter. That material matter is whether the school district was following school-related safety laws and mismanaging funds solicited for school safety initiatives put in place after the Parkland massacre that claimed 17 lives.

READ: Robert Runcie Indictment

Runcie’s attorneys released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“Superintendent Runcie has fully cooperated with law enforcement throughout this statewide grand jury process. This morning, we received a copy of an indictment that does not shed any light on what false statement is alleged to have been made.

“He will continue to be transparent with the Board, the parents and the public with any new information he receives. Mr. Runcie will enter a plea of not guilty to the charge. We are confident that he will be exonerated and he intends to continue to carry out his responsibilities with the highest level of integrity and moral standards, as he has done for nearly ten years in his role as Superintendent.”

Also arrested was Broward County School Board General Counsel Barbara Myrick, 72. She is charged with unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings, a felony.

READ: Barbara Myrick Indictment

Attorney David Weinstein said while on the surface the grand jury indictments look bad, when it comes to a legal proceeding, things aren’t as cut and dry.

“When I was able to take a look at the charges, there are some questions about what was said and how it was said, which may make it difficult to prove the allegations,” he said.

School board member Debbie Hixon said now is not the time to rush to any decisions.

“I think the grand jury ended on Saturday. This is the first step in a process,” she said.

Some school board members are looking at Runcie’s contract which has another two years on it. However, there is a line in it that states the school board can have an evaluation at any time.

Broward County is the nation’s sixth-largest school district with more than 270,000 students.

Runcie has been superintendent of the district for nearly a decade. A spokesperson said Runcie is out of the office for a few days on already planned time off. He is due back at his desk Monday.

Runcie’s arraignment is set for May 12th.