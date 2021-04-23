MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, Broward County Mayor Steve Geller announced the county’s vaccination rate hit a new milestone. It opens the door to ease restrictions even more.
“We have reached today a 50% vaccination rate, adult vaccination rate in Broward County. So all of the outdoors activities are now reopened, our Broward County parks. You no longer need to wear masks, if you’re golfing, you don’t need to wear maskers. If you’re golfing, you can now touch the pin and the rakes, the poles, etc.,” said Geller.
Despite the changes, the mayor noticed an uptick in cases and continued high positivity rates that is keeping Broward from a total reopening.