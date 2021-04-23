KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – Make-A-Wish Southern Florida made another wish come true on Friday when it granted a 12-year-old girl her wish to swim with dolphins.
Giovanna Camarotti Daldalto, who suffers from a nervous system disorder, spent the day with the Atlantic bottlenose dolphins from Dolphins Plus Bayside in Key Largo.READ MORE: Ready For A Break From The Pandemic? Take A Vacation, It's Good For You
Despite her disease, the young Boca Raton resident loves surfing with her dad and being outdoors.
She loved getting nose-to-nose with dolphins from a platform that was lowered into the water. They performed tricks for her and gave her a ride in the lagoon.READ MORE: 'Sport Of Kings' Returns To South Beach With World Polo League Beach Polo
This exciting and memorable mammal encounter is part of a five-day, Florida Keys adventure that will provide the young girl and her family a respite from the disease that threatens her life.
In addition to her dolphin encounter, Giovanna will enjoy feeding sharks and painting with sea lions.MORE NEWS: Miami Police Deputy Chief Ronald Papier, Wife Cmdr. Nerly Papier Relieved Of Duty
Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted nearly 13,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses.