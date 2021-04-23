KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – Make-A-Wish Southern Florida made another wish come true on Friday when it granted a 12-year-old girl her wish to swim with dolphins.

Giovanna Camarotti Daldalto, who suffers from a nervous system disorder, spent the day with the Atlantic bottlenose dolphins from Dolphins Plus Bayside in Key Largo.

Despite her disease, the young Boca Raton resident loves surfing with her dad and being outdoors.

She loved getting nose-to-nose with dolphins from a platform that was lowered into the water. They performed tricks for her and gave her a ride in the lagoon.

This exciting and memorable mammal encounter is part of a five-day, Florida Keys adventure that will provide the young girl and her family a respite from the disease that threatens her life.

In addition to her dolphin encounter, Giovanna will enjoy feeding sharks and painting with sea lions.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted nearly 13,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses.