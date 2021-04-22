MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers that will continue work on a key reservoir meant to aid in Everglades restoration.
The vast wetland suffers from lack of adequate fresh water and also runoff that brings unwanted nutrients to the system.
"We think that this project is absolutely essential to reduce harmful discharges to the northern estuaries and to help us send more clean water south to the Everglades," said DeSantis.
Both the state and federal government have spent millions of dollars trying to restore the river of grass.
The wetland is expected to be completed in 2023.