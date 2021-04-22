MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday morning started off under cloudy skies, but it was far less soggy compared to the day before.

It was a quiet start to Earth Day and the forecast calls for drier conditions. However, our area is sandwiched between two very weak cold fronts, one over the northern Caribbean and the second one is just to the north of Broward. This is why we have lots of clouds to begin the day with light drizzles that are sparse across the area.

At the same time, high pressure is working its way over the southeastern U.S., including the northern half of Florida. So some of the dry air that is associated with this high-pressure system is filtering through our atmosphere. This is helping to decrease South Florida’s rain chance through the end of the week.

The sun will fight off the clouds that will lead to partly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with temperatures topping the mid-80s and a northeast breeze. A pop-up thunderstorm, or two, is possible but will be isolated and limited to the inland areas.

By Friday, an east breeze will bring on passing showers, mainly early in the day, then push afternoon storms to the west coast.

On Saturday, the wind turns southerly and will heat up South Florida’s afternoon temperatures to near 90 degrees for the weekend. Also, a plume of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico sweeps the peninsula and increases the chance for storms on Saturday and Sunday.