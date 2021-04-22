MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A reversal of fortune for the self-proclaimed witch doctor who appeared to be linked to the disappearance of a missing mother from Georgia.

Last July 21-year-old Leila Cavett disappeared and the man accused of kidnapping her 3-year-old son will have some charges against him dropped.

It is still a bit of a mystery exactly why the feds decided to drop the kidnapping charge, but because of that, Shannon Ryan is close to getting released from jail.

In the meantime, the family of that missing woman is still looking for justice.

Ryan spoke about Cavett on a Facebook post last year when he talked about the disappearance of the 21-year-old.

He told police she was selling him her truck. She is still missing and her young son Camden was found wandering in Miramar.

The feds have dropped the child kidnapping charge, but now Ryan is charged with child neglect.

“It is super upsetting and frustrating,” her uncle is not happy Ryan is being released. “Like I feel like this case still is bigger than it should be. And you have a 3-year-old child, which is my nephew and you have my niece that is still missing. I feel like there is no reason why this man should have bail. Like I feel like there is no reason. I feel like they’re not trying him. I feel like they just gave up.”

At the time investigators said they believe Ryan left the child at the apartment complex. He claimed Leila left with strangers at a Hollywood gas station.

They say they saw Ryan putting clothes and toys in a dumpster.

When Ryan is released, he will have to wear an ankle monitor and bracelet.

Camden is now 3 years old, but he is still in state custody up in Alabama, where most of the family is living.

They are trying to get the child out of foster care to live with family.

They say he still misses his mother.