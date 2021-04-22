MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Insurance regulators have approved smaller rate hikes for Citizens Property Insurance.
A majority of Citizens policyholders are in South Florida.
According to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, it has approved average increases of about 5%, not the 7% Citizens wanted.
Rate hikes take effect on policies that renew after Aug. 1.