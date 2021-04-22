WATCH LIVECBS4 News At 11
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Insurance regulators have approved smaller rate hikes for Citizens Property Insurance.

It comes at a good time as we approach hurricane season.

A majority of Citizens policyholders are in South Florida.

According to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, it has approved average increases of about 5%, not the 7% Citizens wanted.

Some policyholders may even see their annual premiums reduced.

Rate hikes take effect on policies that renew after Aug. 1.