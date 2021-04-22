MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A walk-up COVID-19 vaccination site in Homestead has extended its hours.

The site, at the FOP Lodge at Harris Field, will now be open through Saturday, April 24th, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day or until the daily allotment of 400 vaccinations has been administered.

The site is open to Florida residents 18 and older, no appointments needed. It will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and individuals will be scheduled for their second dose at the time of vaccination.

Individuals must provide identification proving Florida residency. If an individual does not have a valid State of Florida ID or driver’s license, they can also provide a farmworker ID. Otherwise, they will have to provide two of the following documents as proof they live in Florida:

A deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or residential rental or lease agreement

A utility hookup or work order dated within 60 days

A utility bill, not more than 2 months old

Mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings or investment account statements, not more than 2 months old

Mail from a federal, state, county or municipal government agency, not more than 2 months old

For information on other vaccination sites within Miami-Dade County, go to miamidade.gov/vaccine.