PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Happy Earth Day! It’s the day the South Florida and the rest of the world takes pause to reflect, listen, participate and learn about ways to protect our environment.
One of those ways is recycling.
It’s a simple and easy way to honor Earth Day, every day, but many people still don’t recycle properly and that can lead to issues.
CBS4 photojournalist Rafael Murciano had an opportunity recently to tour the Waste Management Recycling Facility in Pembroke Pines to learn how to recycle right, because it can make a huge difference for all of us in South Florida.