MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is behind bars, facing a single charge of perjury in an official proceeding.

Broward County Public Schools put out this statement after the 59-year-old’s arrest:

“The School Board of Broward County, Florida (SBBC) will provide transparency, accountability and integrity as we continue to focus on delivering the highest quality educational experience for our students, teachers, and staff. As legal processes continue, Broward County Public Schools will operate as normal under the District’s leadership team.”

“What came to mind to me, were our students and our employees and the community at large,” said school board member Sarah Leonardi about hearing the news of Runcie’s arrest. “I think that the charges are serious I think that accountability is important and I think that we still need all the facts. For me, students and educators are front and center and that’s what I continue to focus on.”

Attorney David Weinstein said while on the surface the grand jury indictments look bad, when it comes to a legal proceeding, things aren’t as cut and dry.

“When I was able to take a look at the charges, there’s some questions about what was said and how it was said, which may make it difficult to prove the allegations,” he said.

READ: Robert Runcie Indictment

According to the indictment, Runcie is accused of making a false statement, which he himself did not believe to be true in regard to the material matter. That material matter is whether the school district was following school-related safety laws and mismanaging funds solicited for school safety initiatives put in place after the Parkland massacre that claimed 17 lives.

Also arrested was Broward County School Board General Counsel Barbara Myrick, 72. She is charged with unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings, a felony.

Runcie was first appointed in 2011 and he is the 20th superintendent of Broward County Public Schools.

After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018, a statewide grand jury was empaneled to investigate school safety.

READ: Barbara Myrick Indictment

Runcie’s attorneys released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“It is a sad day in Broward County and across Florida when politics become more important than the interests of our students. Superintendent Runcie has fully cooperated with law enforcement throughout this statewide grand jury process. This morning, we received a copy of an indictment that does not shed any light on what false statement is alleged to have been made.

“He will continue to be transparent with the Board, the parents and the public with any new information he receives. Mr. Runcie will enter a plea of not guilty to the charge. We are confident that he will be exonerated and he intends to continue to carry out his responsibilities with the highest level of integrity and moral standards, as he has done for nearly ten years in his role as Superintendent.”

But regardless of the details, school board members say the focus is on the children and staff.

“Our teachers are used to changes every single day. They’re used to having an obstacle put in their way and I have full confidence in them doing their jobs effectively,” said Leonardi.

Broward County is the nation’s sixth-largest school district with more than 270,000 students.