MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – The US Department of Agriculture has announced that it is extending Universal Free Lunch through the 2021-2022 school year.

This is an effort to help more than 12 million school students who are going through food insecurity.

Back in March, the administration said it would only be extended until September 30th, leaving schools and families uncertain about what next school year might look like, according to The Washington Post.

The USDA also has a Meals For Kids Finder for when schools are closed.

Child nutrition program waivers were put in place at the start of the pandemic when millions were dealing with hardships. The waivers allowed schools and community organizations to adapt programs to better meet the needs of children and families. They also allowed parents to do curbside pickup of multiple days of food at once for students learning from home and in many cases for meals to be dropped off at a student’s home if they continued to learn virtually, according to The Washington Post

According to Feeding America, more than 42 million people may experience food insecurity during the pandemic.

The USDA offers a toll-free number 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (Spanish) to support families in need of food assistance. The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

