MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say South Florida rapper Baby Blue is in critical condition following an attempted robbery which led to the rapper being shot Monday night.

Police say the rapper, whose real name is Diamond Smith, 36, of Miramar, was shot in the parking lot of the SPAREZ Bowling Alley at approximately midnight on April 19.

Two victims were in the parking lot of the bowling alley, next to their vehicles when two unknown armed male suspects approached, according to police.

Authorities said a physical altercation ensued over the attempted robbery of a gold chain necklace which resulted in Smith being shot in the left shoulder area.

Smith was transported to a local area hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

Police said the suspects fled the scene following the shooting.

Authorities said one suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a face covering and that the second suspect was wearing a grey hoodie with face covering.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.