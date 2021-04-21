FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A multi-police agency chase from southern Miami-Dade into Broward ended at a Tri-Rail parking garage in Dania Beach.
According to authorities, the suspect is wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer. Miami-Dade police said the chase began in the Key Biscayne area.
The driver of the white Mercedes Benz drove north on I-95, exited at Griffin Road and headed eastbound to the parking garage for the Tri-Rail station.
it was there that officers lost sight of the suspect but were able to recover the car.