MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The stormy pattern continued Wednesday morning across South Florida.

The morning kicked off with spotty storms and more rain is expected in the afternoon hours. There is a stationary front draped over South Florida which is the reason for the unsettled weather the past few days. This stalled front is expected to change to a cold front later Wednesday and slowly press southward which will help form another round of storms in the afternoon. These storms may produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

By Thursday, which is also Earth Day, the rain chance decreases due to drier air returning from the north while the bulk of the moisture hangs around over the Keys and Florida Straits. Although showers cannot be ruled out in the early morning hours on Thursday, the afternoon is expected to be mostly sunny mainly in Broward and Dade. The afternoon highs for Wednesday and Thursday are expected to top the mid-80s.

This drier airmass sticks around for Friday, with afternoon high temperatures in the comfortable low-80s. Overnight low temperatures will remain mild the next few days except for Friday morning when the low temp is expected to dip into the upper 60s.

The thermometer heats up through the weekend with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Also returning during the weekend is an area of moisture that will bring a good chance for storms Sunday afternoon.