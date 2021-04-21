MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins currently have the number 6th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and would listen to offers to trade back according to General Manager Chris Grier.

For now, they sit in the top ten likely to take an offensive weapon.

In his pre-draft press conference, Grier touted the fact they have four picks in the first two rounds but didn’t tip his hand as to who they were taking.

For a long time, Miami had been connected to speedy wideout Devonta Smith. The knock-on him has been his size.

Smith reportedly only weighs 166 pounds, but Grier says there’s a place in the NFL for smaller guys. Whoever they draft, the hope is they come in and compete for a starting job on day one.

“Some of these players… yeah, they’ll be starters. They’ll be impact players. As you’ve heard Brian (Flores) say and I love this statement – coming in, no one’s a starter in April,” Grier says. “Rookies have to come in and there’s such a transition for them to learn and I think that’s why you see guys take those huge second-0year jumps. Like Andrew Van Ginkel was for us last year.”

On the Tua Tagovailoa front, Grier said there’s been plenty of offseason communication with their young QB.

He has been working with the wide receivers and the team is looking forward to him getting a full offseason worth of work.