MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed, two others injured in a drive-by shooting in Little Havana on Wednesday morning.
Miami police responded to a Shot-Spotter report of gunfire at NW 1st Street and 8th Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.
Arriving officers found three men with gunshot wounds.
Miami Fire Rescue transported two of the men to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they were listed as stable. The third man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Right now detectives don’t have a description of the shooter.