MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections released a new mugshot Tuesday of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was booked into the Oak Park Heights maximum security prison after being convicted of murdering George Floyd.
Corrections officials say that Chauvin is being held in “administrative segregation” for his safety at the east metro prison as he awaits sentencing. On Monday, a jury found the ex-officer guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd.
Chauvin is expected to be sentenced in eight weeks; an exact date has not yet been given.
Minnesota state sentencing guidelines call for 12.5 years in prison for each of the murder charges. However, the judge overseeing the case could decide that there were aggravating factors, which could increase Chauvin’s sentence significantly, up to 40 years.