WASHINGTON DC (CBSMiami) – A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday morning for the late Florida Rep. Alcee Hastings, who passed away on April 6 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 84.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty hosted the memorial inside the National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol.

With tears in her eyes, fellow Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, remembered her friend fondly.

“Like all of you, I am heartbroken by the loss of Alcee, but I am honored for the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy today,” she said. “Alcee loved the 20th District – from Belle Glade to Broward, and the Sawgrass to Sistrunk, he was Florida through and through. He valued every part of the cultural and ethnic mosaic that enriches our great state. We’ve lost a brilliant, fearless, giant-hearted advocate for the place he so dearly loved. And here in Congress, one less wise, patient and compassionate statesman walks our halls.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also attended the event at Statuary Hall, which was invitation only due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements.

Hastings, a fiercely liberal and longtime Florida congressman, was known as an advocate for minorities, a defender of Israel and a voice for gays, immigrants, women, and the elderly. He held senior posts on the House Rules Committee and the Helsinki Commission, which works with other countries on a variety of multinational issues.

Under Florida law, Gov. Ron DeSantis will call a special election in the coming months to fill the vacancy. Hastings’ district is overwhelmingly Democratic — he received 80% of the vote in November.