HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – The city of Homestead will be offering a walk-up COVID vaccination event on Saturday.

With the help of the Florida Department of Emergency Management, the site at the FOP Lodge at Harris Field – located at 675 N Homestead Blvd. – will administer 400 Pfizer shots for Florida residents 18 years of age and older.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until all doses are given out.

Since it’s the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, individuals will be scheduled for their second dose at the time of vaccination.

Proof of Florida residency is required. A farmworker ID also works.

If an individual does not have a valid state ID or driver’s license, they can provide two of the following documents:

  • A deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or residential rental or lease agreement
  • A utility hookup or work order dated within 60 days
  • A utility bill, not more than two months old
  • Mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings or investment account statements, not more than two months old
  • Mail from a federal, state, county or municipal government agency, not more than two months old

