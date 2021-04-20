HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – The city of Homestead will be offering a walk-up COVID vaccination event on Saturday.
With the help of the Florida Department of Emergency Management, the site at the FOP Lodge at Harris Field – located at 675 N Homestead Blvd. – will administer 400 Pfizer shots for Florida residents 18 years of age and older.READ MORE: Breaking: Derek Chauvin Guilty Of Murder In Death Of George Floyd
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until all doses are given out.
Since it’s the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, individuals will be scheduled for their second dose at the time of vaccination.READ MORE: Missing Swimmer Off Miami Beach Found
Proof of Florida residency is required. A farmworker ID also works.
If an individual does not have a valid state ID or driver’s license, they can provide two of the following documents:MORE NEWS: Jaime's Law, Named After Parkland Shooting Victim, Reintroduced In Congress To Require Ammunition Background Checks
- A deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or residential rental or lease agreement
- A utility hookup or work order dated within 60 days
- A utility bill, not more than two months old
- Mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings or investment account statements, not more than two months old
- Mail from a federal, state, county or municipal government agency, not more than two months old
For information on other South Florida vaccination sites, click here.