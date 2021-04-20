TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey residents now have the option of selecting an “X” gender option on driver licenses and non-driver ID cards.

The X designation represents unspecified genders, along with the existing male and female options. Any New Jersey resident can select the X option, not just those who identify as non-binary – people who do not want to specify their gender on their ID can select X.

Any New Jersey resident who wants to change their gender on an existing license or ID can do so by filling out THIS FORM and visiting an MVC licensing center. You will then have to turn over your current license or ID and pay an $11 fee for the new card.

The gender X option was initially meant to be rolled out last year, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

“Diversity and inclusion are core values for New Jersey, and for all of us at the MVC. We know this new option will be deeply impactful for many residents, as access to resources and the ability to live and work freely so often hinges on having documentation that correctly reflects your identity,” said MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton.

“We’re thrilled that New Jersey has joined 19 other states and Washington, DC in offering X gender markers on driver’s licenses and state IDs,” said Christian Fuscarino, executive director of Garden State Equality. “This option will allow New Jerseyans, particularly nonbinary and intersex people, to enjoy a right many of us take for granted – having ID that accurately reflects who we are. We applaud the MVC for taking another step to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ New Jerseyans.”