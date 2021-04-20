MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Neighbors 4 Neighbors and the Miami Dolphins are teaming up to tackle hunger in the community.

On Monday, they held an event at Highland Community Village in North Miami Beach where they fed 500 Miami-Dade Schools families.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and CBS4’s Vice President and General Manager Daryll Green were on hand as families received $25 gift cards and hot meals from Lovely’s food truck.

They also gave out masks to help people stay safe amid the pandemic.

“Events like this inspire me. I came from poverty and I know what it feels like to have a rumbling stomach. Many of the children in our community and many of their families would go without a proper meal would it not be for the partners that we have,” said Carvalho.

“It’s important for us to be a part of events like this so that we’re part of the community. We live here and the stronger the community is the better it is for all of us. There’s just so many people in need,” said Green.

Organizers said this was the first of three events between the two organizations to help assist the community.

For more on how you can help, go to Neighbors 4 Neighbors