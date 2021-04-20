MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Storms soaked much of South Florida overnight and early Tuesday morning. Some areas picked up two or more inches of rain which led to street flooding and ponding in spots.

It was a warm, steamy start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s. With the heating of the day, plenty of moisture, and a frontal boundary to our north, we will remain unsettled.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible later in the day with the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.

Tuesday night spotty storms will be possible with lows in the low to mid-70s.

The rain chance remains high through Wednesday as the front is forecast to push a little further south. Scattered showers and storms are likely again with the potential for some heavy downpours.

On Thursday, for Earth Day, we will see a mix of sunshine and passing storms. The front will likely clear South Florida by Thursday night and drier air will start to settle in on Friday. A few showers will be possible on Friday but the rain chance will be decreasing.

The weekend is looking mainly dry with mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.