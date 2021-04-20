MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused, all-state run FEMA-funded sites, including the one at Miami Dade College North Campus, have resumed giving first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s for anyone 16 and up with no appointment. So it is a very easy process to get that vaccine,” said Mike Jachles with the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

Those that are 16 and 17 years olds are eligible to receive a Pfizer shot but must have a parent or guardian present.

Jachles said it’ll be quick, stressing, “The goal here is to get the vaccines to as many people that need them. So anyone that wants a vaccine, and needs a vaccine, can get one. The main thing is you must be a Florida resident and age 16 and up.”

Anyone who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a FEMA satellite site and needs their second dose can go to the Miami Dade College North Campus. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those seeking their second dose must bring CDC Shot Card and Florida ID.

At Hard Rock Stadium, where the Pfizer vaccine is being administered without an appointment, gates shut at 10 p.m.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are being administered at a number of sites in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties. They are available at these locations. Those 16 and 17 up can only get the Pfizer vaccine.