MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Don’t flush those expired drugs down the toilet or throw them in the trash.

The Drug Enforcement Administration will properly dispose of them for you during their 20th National Prescription Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24th.

As in previous years, the DEA warns of the potential of drug overdose deaths in our community.

“Overdose deaths in Florida continue to rise at an alarming rate.” said DEA Miami’s Field Division Special Agent in Charge Keith Weis. “Sadly, too often, our homes are the source where medications can be accessed. If these medications are no longer needed, I encourage everyone dispose of them safely during National Takeback Day for the welfare of our communities”

“It’s important to keep our own homes safe by regularly cleaning out medicine cabinets and any other areas where we store our pharmaceuticals,” said Acting Administrator D. Christopher Evans. “Bringing unused or expired medications to a local collection site for safe disposal helps protect your loved ones and the environment.”

The DEA says the public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be collected on Saturday.

Liquids, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop-off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

Click here to see your closest drop-off location, or by calling 800-882-9539.