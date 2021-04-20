MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A boy is dead after being struck by a car in Hollywood.
It happened Monday night at SW 22nd Avenue at Freedom Street, in a residential neighborhood just west of Dixie Highway.
Police said the driver stopped and tried to give medical aid to the boy.
"The pedestrian was a six-year-old male. He did succumb to his wounds at Memorial Regional Hospital. At this time it does not appear any criminal charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle," said police spokesman Christian Lata.
The driver is cooperating with the investigation.