MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday on charges of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd and Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony applauds the verdict.

“Today, jurors confirmed that Derek Chauvin’s actions caused the death of Mr. George Perry Floyd Jr. For the majority of law enforcement officials in this country, this doesn’t come as a surprise. Chauvin’s conviction is a reminder to all who wear a badge that we are not above the laws which we swore to protect,” wrote Sheriff Tony in a statement released moments after the verdict was read.

“Chauvin’s lack of empathy and compassion and his brutality set off a firestorm across the world but moved the consciousness of America like never before. I am hopeful that Floyd’s death and the criminal trial will bring about continued positive change, social justice and equitable judicial outcomes for all people.”

The jury of five men and several women deliberated for four hours Monday and resumed deliberating Tuesday morning, according to the court.

Chauvin, 45, had pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree murder.

He was found guilty on all three counts.

Sheriff Tony said the Broward Sheriff’s Office will “remain a national leader in police reform” and is “committed to continuing to strengthen relationships and increase trust between law enforcement and the many diverse communities we serve.”

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez posted a statement on his Twitter account that reads: “The justice system has spoken. As part of the healing process, we will continue to come together as a community. My priority, as your Director, is to remain committed to our core values of Integrity, Respect, Service and Fairness.”

The City of Miami’s new Police Chief Art Acevedo also responded to the verdict on Twitter.

“Tonight all Americans should breath a collective sigh of relief as justice has been served in the death of #GeorgeFloyd. Police officers throughout our nation saw the same injustice in his death, that his family & the communities we serve saw. Let’s move forward in peace & unity. Together we should work to make policing better, hold bad police officers accountable, and just as importantly, work to lift up good police officers.”