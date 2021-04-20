MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than four months after a deadly crash just hours into the new year, the teen who police say was behind the wheel made his first appearance in adult court.

Alex Garcia, 16, is facing ten charges including vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

Garcia had previously appeared in juvenile court. During his first appearance in adult court, he was hoping the judge would grant him bond.

Investigators said Garcia and two other 16-year-olds were traveling at more than 100 mph along West Flagler Street when they slammed into a car near 79th Avenue. All four people in the car died.

During Monday’s proceeding, the prosecutor said Garcia was under the influence.

“It’s not just the presence of THC, it’s the presence of THC metabolites and a blood alcohol level of .06. This is a 16-year-old. A 16-year-old. It’s illegal, he can’t drink judge,” said Assistant State Attorney Genevieve Valle

Garcia’s attorney countered that his client was not under the influence.

“There is no clear evidence, so far, that he was under the influence at the time of the crash but for the speed. Furthermore, there was no evidence of driving pattern or alcohol, slurred speech, glassy eyes. There were no beer cans or bottles found within the vehicle,” said attorney Brian Kirlew.

Appearing virtually at the hearing was a friend of Garcia’s who was in the car with him and seriously injured.

“Are you feeling okay now?” asked the judge.

“Ya, I feel good,” he replied. “I don’t want to press charges.”

“That’s up for the State Attorney’s Office to determine how this case will proceed.” said the judge.

Yuhlia Gelats Barzaga, her boyfriend Christian Mohip, and their friends, Andreas Zacharias and Jenser Salazar, were in a dark blue Hyundai left mangled after being hit.

Barzaga’s father made a powerful appeal during the proceeding. He told the judge how a memorial to the victims was vandalized after Garcia’s arrest and that the families felt tortured.

“We set up a memorial at 79th Avenue and Flagler Street and twice it’s been vandalized. This has taken a lot of everybody. My daughter was about to graduate FIU. We’re really hurt by this,” he said.

The judge ended up denying bond and said Garcia will go before the case judge in the next five days where he can make his request again.