MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a blazing hot weekend for this time of year, Monday morning was warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s across South Florida.

The morning should be dry, but some showers and a few storms likely develop in the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center outlook places the Lake Okeechobee region south through northern Broward and Collier counties under a marginal risk of severe storms on Monday. This means that severe weather is expected mainly north and west of South Florida, but isolated strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out.

The rain chance will be increasing Monday night into Tuesday morning due to a frontal boundary to our north and plenty of moisture. Some of the storms may produce heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds. There is a slight chance of small hail.

Tuesday through Wednesday we remain unsettled with a higher rain chance. Some showers may still be possible on Thursday and highs will be seasonable in the low 80s.

Friday looks drier with more sunshine and highs in the low 80s.