HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Fire lit up a Hollywood alley about 7 a.m. Sunday, where police later discovered a burnt body in what’s now a homicide investigation.

A Volkswagen was ablaze behind someone’s home in an alley near N 23 Avenue and Liberty Street.

“Me and my twin, we ran to the back of the house and we seen that our house was on fire. So we open the back gate and there was a car,” said the woman, who lives in the home where the car was found burning in the alley.

She does not want to be identified, but that car fire actually burned into the edges of her roof.

It wasn’t until the fire department extinguished the blaze that they realized there was more at stake in the situation – there was a body inside.

“We already creeped out because there was a fire, and now on top of that you got a body that was in that car,” she said.

“A crime scene was created and right now it is an ongoing investigation to see what really transpired in that alley,” added Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata.

Investigators are trying to find answers in this strange case. Questions such as: How did the car get there? How did it catch fire? Was it a man or woman inside? And how did the person in that burning car die?

“We don’t know anything about the person inside. So were asking if anyone saw anything or anyone knows anything to please come forward and let the Hollywood Police Department know,” Officer Lata said.

For the family who lives just feet away from that fire, they’re grateful that someone woke them up, allowing their family and home to be spared.

“It really is creepy because there was a fire started behind our house. On top of that, we were dead asleep,” the woman said. “If somebody didn’t call the police quick enough, we would all be dead, and there are four kids in this house,” she said.

If you have information, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.