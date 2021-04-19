MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Formula One racing is officially coming to South Florida.

Sunday the open-wheel circuit made the announcement that Miami Grand Prix will begin in 2022 as part of a ten-year deal. It will take place at a new circuit in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, but not everyone is happy with the move.

“We will not be hospitable to an event that is being put upon us that is endangering our health,” said long-time Miami Gardens resident Karen Hunter-Jackson. “The air toxins and the noise pollinations, it just seems to me to be environment racism.”

Hunter-Jackson was among the hundreds of residents who packed public hearings voicing their opposition to the increased air pollution caused by Formal 1 racing. She said their concerns all fell on deaf ears.

“People of color and have asthma, more than any other demographic, and you’d think that our elected officials, being people of color, would take that into consideration but it appears to me that the die had already be cast,” said Hunter-Jackson who has asthma.

Some other residents have other concerns.

“We’re going to have to keep the door closed because it’s a lot of noise and this street is really busy with traffic already and it a going to get worst because when they had the Super Bowl oh my God it was terrible,” said Vernel Lawrence.

But there are many race enthusiasts in support of the deal.

“I’m very excited to see that Miami is coming into the F1 calendar and I think Miami and F1 is a perfect combination,” said Formula 1 racer Sergio Perez.

“I’m sure if they build a good track we can have a lot of fun out there,” added another racer, Max Verstappe.

Officials say a 3.4-mile track will allow racers to get up to an estimated top speed of nearly 200 miles per hour.

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez celebrated the move.

“F1’s inclusion of the Miami Grand Prix will not only help prove that South Florida continues to be a world-class destination, but it will bring with it a major $400 million economic boost,” he said in a statement.

But Miami Garden residents say the city will get a fraction of that money and it’s not worth it.

“This $5 million, which is a pittance, basically calculates to $4.42 per residence per year for 10 years. That’s how much we were sold out for,” said Hunter-Jackson.

The first race date has not been set yet but is expected to be in the summer of 2022.