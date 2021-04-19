TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday approved a package that includes holding tax “holidays” that would give breaks to back-to-school shoppers and people stocking up on supplies for hurricane season.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez of Doral, would allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes from July 31 through August 7 on clothes costing $60 or less, school supplies costing $15 or less and the first $1,000 of the price of personal computers.

The bill also would allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes from May 28 through June 6 on disaster supplies such as tarps costing $50 or less, batteries costing $30 or less and portable generators costing $750 or less.

The House Ways & Means Committee on Friday also passed a tax package that includes tax holidays. But the wide-ranging packages have differences and likely will be worked out during ongoing budget negotiations.

