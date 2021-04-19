MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Earth Day is this Thursday, April 22, and the emphasis as always is on protecting Mother Nature, in South Florida and around the world.

The yearly event is observed by many as a day to take in the importance of clean water and clean air.

This year, safety guidelines and protocols will be strictly observed at many activities throughout South Florida commemorating Earth Day. So, make sure to bring your face masks and keep your social distance.

Here are several Earth Day events planned in-person and online for your enjoyment:

Zoo Miami’s “Party For The Planet”: From April 17 – May 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., take a trip to Zoo Miami for a mobile in-park scavenger hunt that takes guests through three educational missions to save our planet from environmental threats.

#ActsOfGreen Photo & Video Submissions: From April 19 – April 25, celebrate Earth Day virtually by posting photos or videos of your daily activities having to do with nature using the hashtag, #ActsOfGreen on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Acts of Green can be any actions taken to benefit our planet. Share on social media and help spread the word.

Earth Day Beach Cleanup At Crandon Park: On April 22, Swing by Key Biscayne’s beloved and popular park, Crandon Park and volunteer in cleaning it up. The beach cleanup event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Earth Day 5K Virtual Run/Walk: From April 22 – May 8, volunteers can walk or run toward their health goals in the Earth Day 5K Virtual Run/Walk, a two-week virtual event benefiting the United Way of Miami-Dade. The first 100 registrants will receive a t-shirt and medal.

Baynanza: Baynanza is a celebration of Biscayne Bay and its significance as one of our most important ecological systems is South Florida. As with many other events, last year’s Baynanza was cancelled due to COVID-19. This year, there won’t be a huge annual cleanup but there are smaller events taking place throughout the year. If you or your group would like to plan small cleanup events, we would like to support your activity by providing you with the supplies, including Baynanza T-shirts and tote bags. Complete this form for more information.

Miami-Dade County Parks: Celebrate Earth Day at your local park! Simply go on the Parks calendar and select the ‘Month’ tab to view all the events taking place at your local Miami-Dade County park in April.

Allapattah Earth Day Clean-Up: Get together with some amazing organizations to clean up an area in Allapattah that needs our help. Join the team at “Smart Bites To Go” located at 791 Northwest 20th Street on Thursday, April 22 starting at at 5 p.m. to help clean up the neighborhood. Register online or at the event. Event organizers will provide bags and gloves.

Miami Beach Botanical Garden Earth Day Celebration: Stop by the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, located at 2000 Convention Center Dr., on Thursday April 22 starting at 5:30 p.m. to participate in their family-friendly donation-based event. The event includes a vinyasa class, free Pollinator plant giveaway, environmental marketplace of local non profits and eco products, a film screening at 7:30 p.m. of the environmental film The Biggest Little Farm, (bring a blanket), and chef Allen Susser’s Slowfish fish taco stand.

Earth Day Drive-In: Celebrate Earth Day on Thursday with a free drive-In showing of “The Lorax” at Dezerland Park Miami located at 14401 NE 19th Avenue, North Miami. Gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. and the film will start at 5:30 p.m. Food trucks will be available. All COVID-19 Safety protocols will be enforced

Watching Miramar Grow!: Follow these three simple steps and be a part of Miramar’s “Watching Miramar Grow” Earth Day event. Register here to receive your free seedling kit, receive your kit and start planting, then share your plant’s progress by using the hashtag #EarthDayMiramar! on Instagram and Facebook.

Earth Day Yoga & Cleanup At Morningside Park: Join those in attendance for free morning yoga, with $10 donations welcomed, at Morningside Park, located at 750 Northeast 55th Terrace from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. When the yoga session concludes, it will be time to clean up the bay in honor of Earth Day from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their yoga mats, hats, sunscreen, and friends. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided. Masks and social distancing required.

City Of Trash Performance At The Adrienne Arsht Center: Celebrate Earth Day with the kids with the virtual puppet show “City Of Trash” on Saturday, April 24 at 11 a.m. During the show, the audience is guided through a puppet-building workshop to build their own trash superheroes using household objects. These puppet heroes are then invited to swoop in and save the day in our virtual performance. Only one ticket reservation is required per household. A Zoom conference call link will be emailed to registered individuals within 24 hours of the performance.

Earth Day Miami Beach Yoga: Celebrate your Earth Day in Miami and spend your morning zenned out in nature! On April 24, there is a relaxing yoga session and beach clean up at South Pointe Pier on the sand by the rocks. Check in is at 8:30 a.m., followed by a beach clean-up then the yoga class. The cost is $24. Bring yoga mats, sunscreen, towels, workout clothes, gloves, and trash bags.

Lowe’s Earth Day Free Tree Sapling Giveaway: Lowe’s is giving away 500,000 tree saplings for Earth Day. The free trees are part of its SpringFest event, which features free Garden-to-Go project kits that can be picked up curbside every Thursday in April. Advance registration at Lowes.com is required. The saplings will be handed out April 22.

EVOS: Free Organic Milkshake on 4/22. Supporting local and organic farmers.

National Park Week: National Park week runs 4/17 – 4/25/2021. Visit the 401 national parks for FREE all week long. See parks here. #FindYourPark