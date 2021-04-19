MIAMI (CBSMiam) – Congressional Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Maria Elvira Salazar want to reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program.

The Republican House members introduced their plan Monday at Miami International Airport.

“We think that Cubans their family members in the U.S. should not continue to be in lingo,” said Diaz-Balart. “And for that reason, we are introducing bipartisan legislation that will be filed tomorrow.”

“If we can conduct all of the paperwork related to the consular aspect, so those who have applied already and the American authorities will determine if they will be granted their visas or not. All of that can be done on Cuban soil,” said Salazar.

Lawmakers say the program would restart visa processing claims.

It would also allow eligible citizens and permanent residents in the U.S. to apply for their relatives on the island to join them here while they wait for their immigration visas to be issued.

