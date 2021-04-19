MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices are slightly lower than a week ago. The state average price for gasoline is $2.83 per gallon. That’s one cent less than this time last week.

“Gas prices have held relatively steady through the first half of April,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, some upward pressure appears to be moving back into the market, which could affect prices at the pump. Oil prices jumped 6% last week, in hopes that demand will continue to grow due to increased COVID-19 vaccinations, lower jobless claims in the U.S. and rising consumer sentiment.”

The price of U.S. crude oil bounced back up to $63 per barrel this week, after trading at around $59/b the week before. The highest daily price for U.S. crude oil this year has been $66.09/b.

The state average price for gasoline remains about 8 cents less than the highest price so far this year ($2.91). Sunday’s price is 5 cents more than what drivers paid this time two years ago. This time in 2020, gas prices averaged $1.82 per gallon because the pandemic severely deteriorated driving demand.

Although U.S. gasoline demand has shown significant improvement compared to last year, it remains below pre-pandemic levels. The latest demand figures from the EIA shows a 76% improvement from this time last year. However, current demand numbers are 5% below this same time in 2019.

Regional Prices