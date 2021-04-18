MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Neighbors 4 Neighbors and the Miami Dolphins are teaming up to feed 500 Miami-Dade Schools families on Monday, April 19.

Organizers say this will be the first of three events between the two organizations to help assist our community.

The plan is to serve 500 hot meals and will be provided by the Miami Dolphins by Lovely’s Food Truck.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors will also be providing $25 gift cards to each family. Masks will also be distributed at the event.

Miami-Dade schools chief Alberto Carvalho will be attending the event.

The event is set to start at 4 p.m. at the Highland Village Community, in the 13600 block of Highlands Drive in North Miami Beach.

