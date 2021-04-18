HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly discovery in Hollywood Sunday morning.
Hollywood PD, along with fire crews, responded to a car engulfed in flames at around 7 a.m. in the 2300 block of Thomas Street.READ MORE: Miami GP To Join F1 Calendar From 2022 In 10-Year Deal
When crews took out the fire, they realized there was a dead body inside the car.READ MORE: FEMA-Funded Vaccine Sites To Resume Administering First Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine With J&J Shot Paused
Crime scene investigators are now trying to figure out what led up to that victim’s death.MORE NEWS: COVID In Florida: 6,834 New Cases, 35 Deaths Reported On Sunday
If you have any information, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.