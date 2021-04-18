  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe 56th Academy of Country Music Awards
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at11PM
    11:35 PMSports Desk
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Burnt Body, Hollywood Police, Local TV, Miami News

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly discovery in Hollywood Sunday morning.

Hollywood PD, along with fire crews, responded to a car engulfed in flames at around 7 a.m. in the 2300 block of Thomas Street.

READ MORE: Miami GP To Join F1 Calendar From 2022 In 10-Year Deal

When crews took out the fire, they realized there was a dead body inside the car.

READ MORE: FEMA-Funded Vaccine Sites To Resume Administering First Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine With J&J Shot Paused

Crime scene investigators are now trying to figure out what led up to that victim’s death.

MORE NEWS: COVID In Florida: 6,834 New Cases, 35 Deaths Reported On Sunday

If you have any information, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team