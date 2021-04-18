MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused, starting Tuesday, all-state run FEMA-funded sites will resume giving first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s for anyone 16 and up with no appointment. So it is a very easy process to get that vaccine,” said Mike Jachles with the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

A reminder, those that are 16 and 17 years olds are eligible to receive a Pfizer shot but must have a parent or guardian present.

Miami-Dade’s North Campus will be administering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Jachles said it’ll be quick, stressing, “The goal here is to get the vaccines to as many people that need them. So anyone that wants a vaccine, and needs a vaccine, can get one. Main thing is you must be a Florida resident and age 16 and up.”

In addition to the state-run locations, pop-up sites were administering vaccines in underserved communities on Sunday.

In Miami Gardens, the Norland United Methodist Church gave free vaccines until 7:30 p.m.

In Miami Lakes, the Royal Oaks Park also administered vaccines until 7 p.m.

At Hard Rock Stadium, where the Pfizer vaccine is being administered without an appointment, gates shut at 10 p.m.