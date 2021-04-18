MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Police detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in the death of two people Saturday.
Authorities said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. along the 3100 block of Pine Tree Drive.
One man died at the scene of the crash. Three others, one man and two women, were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Miami Beach PD later confirmed the man rushed to the hospital has also died.
Traffic between 30 and 34 Street along Pine Tree Drive was closed in both directions during the investigation.
Police said that their preliminary findings indicate the crashed vehicle was traveling southbound along Pine Tree Drive.
"They may have attempted to avoid collision with a separate vehicle who was traveling northbound and turning left (westbound)," the department wrote on Twitter.
No additional information was immediately available.