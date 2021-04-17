MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About 1,000 people representing dozens of U.S. states competed in the 40th annual Seven Mile Bridge Run Saturday in the Florida Keys.

The race, staged each April, with its panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico make it one of the most popular running events in the southeastern United States.

This year, organizers limited the field to U.S.-based registered entrants who had previously registered for the 2020 run.

Last year’s race was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

This year, race officials took precautions to help mitigate potential coronavirus spread among competitors.

Participants were staggered in socially distanced groups of 10. Those participating were also required to wear masks before beginning the race and after they finished.

Times were determined by small, electronic chips that were embedded in each runner’s race number.

Organizers say that because of the staggered starts, it will take several days for race officials to determine overall and divisional winners.