MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Police detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in the death of a man on Saturday morning.
Authorities said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. along the 3100 block of Pine Tree Drive.READ MORE: COVID In Florida: 6,323 New Cases, 74 Deaths Reported On Saturday
One man died in the crash and three others, one man and 2 women, were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.READ MORE: Annual Florida Keys Seven-Mile Bridge Run Staged With Coronavirus Protocols
Traffic between 30 and 34 Street along Pine Tree Drive was closed in both directions during the investigation.
Police said that their preliminary findings indicate the crashed vehicle was traveling southbound along Pine Tree Drive. “They may have attempted to avoid collision with a separate vehicle who was traveling northbound and turning left (westbound).”MORE NEWS: Neighbors 4 Neighbors, Miami Dolphins To Serve 500 Hot Meals To Miami-Dade Schools Families
No additional information was immediately available.