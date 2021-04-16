MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another woman two years ago in Miami.

Police said Wisemane Alcema, 35, faces a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 27-year-old Briana Paschal.

Paschal was killed on February 18, 2019 in the area of Northwest 3rd Avenue and 14th Terrace.

Alcema appeared in bond court charged with first-degree murder on Friday.

ShotSpotter technology alerted authorities of the shooting and when police got to the scene they found Paschal suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paschal was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

Alcema is being held without bond. She is set to be arraigned on May 6th.

Police say Paschal was rear-ended at NW 3rd Avenue and 14th Terrace and when she got out of her car to check the damage, Alcemathe shot her multiple times, then fled abandoning their vehicle.